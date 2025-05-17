The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) offers a focused take on mid-cap allocation centered on financial strength. Unlike broader, market-cap weighted peers, XMHQ applies a quality screen, resulting in a high-conviction portfolio that leans heavily into industrials
XMHQ: Strong Returns With Relatively High Volatility
Summary
- XMHQ offers a quality-focused, high-conviction mid-cap portfolio, overweight in industrials and technology, with a valuation slightly below its benchmark.
- The ETF delivers strong long-term outperformance and earnings growth, but comes with higher volatility and downside risk than peers.
- Sector tilts and stock selection drive superior returns, yet the fund's concentrated exposure increases susceptibility to market swings.
- XMHQ suits investors seeking quality and growth in mid-caps, accepting higher short-term risk for potential long-term outperformance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.