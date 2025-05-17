Everybody Loves Uber Right Now, But I'm Getting Cautious
Summary
- Uber's stock has reached all-time highs, reducing the margin of safety despite strong recent results and improved prospects.
- My fair value model suggests Uber offers ~10% annual returns at current prices, but with less upside than when shares were cheaper.
- Key risks include regulatory uncertainty, competition, and limits to take rate expansion, though autonomous vehicles may offer long-term opportunities.
- I remain bullish on Uber's growth potential, but with diminished asymmetry, I downgrade the stock to a 'buy' from a stronger prior rating.
