In my last write-up on Pollard Banknote (TSX:PBL:CA)—that century-old legend from Winnipeg known for printing scratch-offs, powering bingo nights, and now diving into the iLottery world—I said the stock was flirting with a pretty attractive entry point, somewhere
Pollard Banknote: iGaming Punch Seems To Be Priced In
Summary
- The Pollard Banknote offers a compelling entry point near $19, with a margin of safety and potential upside to a $25 price target.
- Q1 FY 2025 results were strong, driven by iLottery growth, price increases, and successful charitable gaming expansion, despite some margin pressures.
- iGaming competition poses a risk to iLottery margins, but even in a bear scenario, the stock remains slightly undervalued versus peers.
- Given the limited downside, attractive total return potential, and current valuation, I’m upgrading Pollard Banknote to a 'Buy' with a $25 target.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.