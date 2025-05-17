Umicore S.A. (OTCPK:UMICF) (OTCPK:UMICY) is a materials technology and recycling company, based in Belgium. The company traces its roots back 200 years, when it started life as a smelting company, quickly diversifying into mining. At the beginning
Umicore: Searching For The Elusive Bottom
Summary
- Umicore's core segments face cyclical headwinds, but long-term demand for battery and catalyst materials remains strong, supporting a strategic investment case.
- Despite a major EUR 1.6bn write-off and earnings decline, the company generates robust free cash flow and maintains manageable leverage, enabling future investments.
- Management's targets project a 30-55% EBITDA increase by 2027, with batteries turning cash flow positive after significant near-term investment.
- With the stock trading near book value and improving fundamentals, I rate Umicore a long-term buy, but with a cautious, phased entry as the bottom forms.
