  • Leon's Furniture has been buying back shares these years as it prepares a stock catalyst of monetising its real estate portfolio that could substantially eclipse Leon's EV in an IPO.
  • The monetisation of the real estate is an active and immediate consideration for management, with the most imminent action being a mixed residential/commercial development of 40 acres in Central Toronto.
  • The FCFY of the business as of now is in the teens, and even pro forma assuming normal cap rates to estimate rents, FCFY should remain above the 10% mark.
  • Additionally, despite macroeconomic concerns, latest Q1 results show a decent performance in the company's operating furniture and appliance retail business which assuages macro risk fears.
  • We think that it is likely that the proceeds from an IPO, market environment permitting, could mean significant shareholder payouts and would anyway catalyse this clearly undervalued stock.
Liquidity comfortably above 300k USD in daily volume on the Toronto listing for the last three months and beyond.

Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF:CA)(OTCPK:LEFUF) is an interesting prospect. The company is pursuing a project to monetise its

Valkyrie Trading Society
5.15K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are downside limited and likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LNF:CA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

