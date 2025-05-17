In January, I wrote a bullish article on Pet Valu (TSX:PET:CA)(OTCPK:PTVLF), commenting that the company's recent partnership with Instacart (CART) could be a game-changer, ushering in a new channel to reach consumers. Since my
Pet Valu: Benefiting From Buy Canada Movement
Summary
- Pet Valu delivered a strong Q1/25, with 7% revenue growth and signs of resilience despite trade war concerns and economic headwinds.
- Canadian consumer backlash against American companies may be driving incremental market share gains for Pet Valu, aided by its 'Made in Canada' focus.
- Private equity overhang remains a risk, as recent large share sales have pressured the stock, with more secondary offerings likely ahead.
- Pet Valu's valuation remains attractive at 17.7x Fwd P/E, below consumer staple peers.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.