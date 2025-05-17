NexPoint Residential Trust: Share Repurchases Offset NOI Slump

Ivo Kolchev
1.03K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • NexPoint Residential Trust is a residential REIT managing 12,984 units across the Sunbelt, with Phoenix, South Florida, and Dallas/Fort Worth the largest markets for the company.
  • The REIT managed to deliver higher core FFO in Q1 2025, as ongoing share repurchases helped offset a decline in net operating income.
  • The company took advantage of the April 2024 market correction by redeeming more shares, allowing it to boost full-year guidance.
  • Interest costs are likely to increase in 2027, as a significant amount of hedges expires in the second half of 2026.
  • Even so, NXRT remains attractively valued as long as operating performance improves over the medium-to-long term.

Beautiful Florida sky

texpan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

So far in 2025, NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT) has underperformed the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ), delivering a loss of ~10%:

I previously covered NXRT back in May 2024 with a

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev
1.03K Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, and high-yield bonds, starting a fascination with markets and the economy that has not faded despite the years. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. On Seeking Alpha I mostly cover REITs and financials, with occasional articles on ETFs and other stocks driven by a macro trade idea.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NXRT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on NXRT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NXRT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News