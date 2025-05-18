2 Dividend Stocks I'm Wildly Bullish On

May 18, 2025 7:30 AM ETAPO, OWL4 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
Summary

  • Private credit is booming as banks step back, and private lenders fill the gap, offering tailored loans and strong income potential. I see a long-term opportunity.
  • Still, I remain cautious. This fast-growing market lacks transparency and liquidity, making it vital to focus on the strongest, most resilient players.
  • Rather than chasing high yields, I prefer asset managers positioned for sustainable growth, income expansion, and long-term compounding from this trend.
100 and 1 US dollar banknotes

Ruslan Lytvyn/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As part of our 'Big Picture' research, we discuss major trends that provide investment opportunities for many years, if not decades to come.

Here are a few that come to mind:

  • Economic reshoring.

