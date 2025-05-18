Moody's Downgrades U.S. Credit: What It Means For Stock Market Investors

James A. Kostohryz
Investing Group Leader
(17min)

Summary

  • Moody’s downgrade of US sovereign debt reflects a decade-long fiscal deterioration, with debt and interest burdens projected to worsen dramatically by 2035.
  • The downgrade is fully justified, as current fiscal proposals fail to address unsustainable deficits and rising interest costs, bringing the US closer to a debt spiral.
  • Warning signs — rising real yields, widening CDS spreads, and surging inflation expectations — suggest financial markets are beginning to price in US credit and inflation risks.
  • Buy-and-hold investing is no longer viable; investors must adopt active strategies to navigate heightened volatility and avoid severe equity market drawdowns.
  • Successful Portfolio Strategy members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

AAA credit rating downgrade

Aaa credit rating downgrade

koya79/iStock via Getty Images

On Friday, May 16, 2025, Moody's Investors Service downgraded the credit rating of US sovereign debt from Aaa tier to Aa1. In this article, we are going to review why this action was

If you are really serious about improving your performance as an investor -- during this historic moment which is providing once-in-a-decade opportunities -- I highly recommend that you subscribe to Successful Portfolio StrategyThis service is designed to empower you to become a successful strategic manager of your investments.   Few times in history has it been as important as it is now to have a winning portfolio strategy.  So, right now is truly the time to take decisive action.

This article was written by

James A. Kostohryz
25.98K Followers

James A. Kostohryz has 20+ years of experience as a global investment professional. He has worked as an analyst at one of the world's largest asset management firms covering emerging markets, banking, energy, construction, real estate, metals and mining. He has also served as Global Portfolio Strategist and Head of International Investments for an investment bank. He is currently managing Investor Acumen, a firm specializing in global portfolio strategy, macro forecasting, and quant analytics.

James is the leader of the investing group Successful Portfolio Strategy, a service designed to empower investors to achieve investment performance through implementation of a portfolio strategy system. Features include: 2 model portfolios, tactical asset allocation and mentorship for execution, analysis via video and articles, and more. Learn More.

James also contributes to the group account Investor Acumen on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

All positions disclosed to members of Successful Portfolio Strategy.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
COMP:IND
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News