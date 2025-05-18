How Are Trump's Tariffs Impacting Commodities?

MoneyShow
2.03K Followers
(17min)

Summary

  • Are commodities giving us a clearer read on the economy than the stock market? Darrell Fletcher shares what investors aren’t seeing beneath the surface of energy, metals, and macro markets.
  • What kind of year has this been for commodities investors versus maybe equities investors?
  • If the tariff stuff settles down, and obviously again, that's a huge if, what do we see as the environment in terms of the supply demand picture?

Oil barrels and gold bars on black background 3D render

FeelPic

By Mike Larson

Are commodities giving us a clearer read on the economy than the stock market?

In this episode of the MoneyShow MoneyMasters Podcast, Darrell Fletcher — Managing Director of Commodities at Bannockburn Capital Markets — shares what investors aren’t seeing beneath

This article was written by

MoneyShow
2.03K Followers
MoneyShow — an industry pioneer in investor education since 1981 — is a global, financial media company, operating the world's leading investment and trading conferences. Each show brings together thousands of investors to attend workshops, presentations and seminars given by the nation's top financial experts. The company also offers exclusive seminars-at-sea, with the investment industry's leading partners. In addition, MoneyShow operates the award-winning, multimedia online community, Moneyshow.com and publishes free Investing and Trading newsletters, which provide individual investors with exclusive ongoing access to the latest investment and trading ideas from the nation's most respected and trusted financial newsletter advisors.

Recommended For You

About CL1:COM Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CO1:COM
--
NG1:COM
--
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News