The dollar traded choppily last week but settled higher against all the G10 currencies. It finished the week on a firm note. The messy upside correction for the dollar may continue. Despite disappointing retail sales and manufacturing output, and softer-than-expected CPI
Week Ahead: Greenback's Recovery Looks Poised To Continue
Summary
- The dollar traded choppily last week but settled higher against all the G10 currencies. It finished the week on a firm note. The messy upside correction for the dollar may continue.
- The market has already discounted a strong chance (~90%) that the ECB cuts rates in June and maybe even another time before the next Fed cut is fully discounted.
- Given that the US's push for re-shoring challenges the essence of Mexico's modernization, the peso has been unexpectedly resilient.
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense
Recommended For You
About DXY Ticker
Compare to Peers