On the face of it, NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) (OTCPK:NCSYF) looks like probably the most undervalued cloud native software solutions company I have come across. The Q1 2025 results showed an overall strong performance, with cloud revenue rising
NICE Ltd.: Undervalued SaaS With Growing AI Revenue
Summary
- NICE delivered strong Q1 2025 results, with 12% cloud revenue growth and 26% GAAP EPS growth, driven by increased AI and cloud adoption.
- AI-powered CXone platform and Enlighten AI are key growth drivers, with recent partnerships and upselling boosting contract sizes and customer satisfaction.
- Valuation remains attractive: NICE trades below SaaS peers on EV/EBITDA despite higher margins and growth, and announced a $500M share repurchase.
- The recent stock dip is likely profit taking, not fundamental weakness; I see NICE as a safe Buy for stable growth and long-term portfolio value.
