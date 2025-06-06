Politics And The Markets 06/06/25

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

More on Today's Markets:

Trump expressed “disappointment” over Musk’s opposition to the tax bill pending that is pending in the U.S. Senate and attributed it to the electric vehicle tax credit being pulled. Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) were down 8.5% at 1:10 p.m. after being down more than 9.4% earlier in the session. The selling pressure over the last two days has wiped out more than $100 billion from Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) market cap after taking into account yesterday's decline as well.

An irritated Trump started off the day saying he was very disappointed with Elon Musk for criticizing his "big beautiful bill" and it ended with him floating the idea of terminating the government contracts of companies owned by Musk. In between, there were a shocking number of insults and grievances traded back and forth.