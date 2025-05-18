The market has dealt with its share of blows in the last five-plus years. Indeed, US large caps are now very battle-tested. Amid it all, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has done its job—outperforming on
JEPI: Highest Dividend Since December 2022, Battle-Tested
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on JEPI, which continues to deliver strong income and resilience during equity market stress.
- JEPI's yield has climbed to 8%, with a multi-year-high recent dividend, though lower volatility may reduce future payouts.
- The ETF offers diversified, low-volatility exposure to US large caps and mid-caps, with a lower P/E than the S&P 500.
- Despite modest price momentum, rising trading volume and favorable seasonality support a positive outlook for yield-focused investors.
