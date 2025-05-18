Last year, April 2024, I published the first coverage on NEOS NASDAQ-100(R) High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) here on Seeking Alpha and man, what a ride this fund has had since then! At the time the fund had only
QQQI Is The New Covered Call ETF King
Summary
- Crowned the 2025 Best New Active ETF, QQQI has skyrocketed to $1.5B in AUM since January 2024 inception with a 16.5% annualized return, dominating 300+ new ETFs on the market.
- QQQI has outperformed QYLD and JEPQ in total returns, price returns, and yield while offering better tax efficiency.
- QQQI has tracked closely to it's underlying QQQ through the 2024 bull run and 2025 correction, showcasing the ability to extract monthly income from the index while participating in the upside appreciation.
