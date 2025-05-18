Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) skyrocketed over 80% on Friday after it beat Q1 estimates with a smaller loss and offered positive guidance. Specifically, the company confirmed that it aims to launch its Delta
Virgin Galactic: Profitability Projections Not Well-Supported While Cash Runs Low
Summary
- Virgin Galactic's recent stock surge is likely a short squeeze, not a sign of renewed fundamental strength or a secure future.
- The company relies heavily on investor capital to subsidize space tourism, and there is no clear and realistic path to profitability this decade.
- SPCE faces immense dilution risk and negative cash flow, potentially requiring a massive market cap increase or activist intervention to survive past 2027.
- Investors should be aware that Virgin Galactic's survival likely depends upon its market capitalization rising sufficiently to offset its roughly half-billion-dollar annual cash burn.
- I remain bearish, as investing in SPCE essentially means funding luxury space flights for the ultra-wealthy without a credible profit outlook.
