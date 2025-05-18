Tencent Music (TME) reported 1Q25 results that continue to paint a diverging narrative across its two key business segments: music subscription extends its forward momentum, driven by higher ARPU and paying users' growth. In contrast, the social
Tencent Music: Hitting A High Note
Summary
- Upgrade Tencent Music to Buy from Sell, citing strong Q1 results, margin improvement, and robust subscription growth.
- Music subscription momentum is driven by rising ARPU, paying users, and premium tier adoption, offsetting weakness in social entertainment.
- Potential M&A, especially with Ximalaya, could enhance content, user stickiness, and ARPU, though likely via dilutive stock transactions.
- Valuation at 5.5x forward revenue, in line with Spotify, reflects TME's 'recession-resistant' attributes and implies 12% further upside.
