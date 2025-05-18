Tencent Music: Hitting A High Note

Astrada Advisors
975 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Upgrade Tencent Music to Buy from Sell, citing strong Q1 results, margin improvement, and robust subscription growth.
  • Music subscription momentum is driven by rising ARPU, paying users, and premium tier adoption, offsetting weakness in social entertainment.
  • Potential M&A, especially with Ximalaya, could enhance content, user stickiness, and ARPU, though likely via dilutive stock transactions.
  • Valuation at 5.5x forward revenue, in line with Spotify, reflects TME's 'recession-resistant' attributes and implies 12% further upside.

Focused entrepreneur with hand on chin listening over online meeting on digital tablet in city

Moon Safari/iStock via Getty Images

Tencent Music (TME) reported 1Q25 results that continue to paint a diverging narrative across its two key business segments: music subscription extends its forward momentum, driven by higher ARPU and paying users' growth. In contrast, the social

This article was written by

Astrada Advisors
975 Followers
Astrada Advisors delivers actionable recommendations that enhance portfolio performance and uncover alpha opportunities, supported by a strong track record in investment research at leading global investment banks. With expertise spanning technology, media, internet, and consumer sectors in North America and Asia, Astrada Advisors excels in identifying high-potential investments and navigating complex industries.Leveraging extensive local and global experience, Astrada Advisors offers a unique perspective on market developments, regulatory changes, and emerging risks. The research integrates rigorous fundamental analysis with data-driven insights, providing a nuanced understanding of key trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscapes.The focus is empowering investors with timely research and a comprehensive view of industry dynamics. Whether navigating volatile markets or exploring new trends, Astrada Advisors remains committed to delivering superior insights to drive informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TME Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News