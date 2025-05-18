Looking at the chart below, we can see Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) impressive return relative to the S&P 500. Over the past few years, Oracle has demonstrated why it’s no longer the boring database company it used to be. And since
Oracle's AI Revolution Shakes Up Tech Giants
Summary
- Oracle has transformed into a cloud and AI leader, leveraging unique technical advantages and strategic partnerships to secure massive AI-related contracts and backlog growth.
- Strong financial results, including 23% cloud division growth and a robust order book, support Oracle's raised revenue growth outlook of 20% by FY2027.
- Oracle offers an appealing mix of dividend growth (recent 25% increase) and capital returns, with a yield above other tech giants and ongoing share buybacks.
- Valuation remains attractive versus peers, making Oracle a compelling choice for investors seeking growth, stability, and income over the next 3-5 years.
