Oracle's AI Revolution Shakes Up Tech Giants

May 18, 2025 10:10 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) StockORCL
  • Oracle has transformed into a cloud and AI leader, leveraging unique technical advantages and strategic partnerships to secure massive AI-related contracts and backlog growth.
  • Strong financial results, including 23% cloud division growth and a robust order book, support Oracle's raised revenue growth outlook of 20% by FY2027.
  • Oracle offers an appealing mix of dividend growth (recent 25% increase) and capital returns, with a yield above other tech giants and ongoing share buybacks.
  • Valuation remains attractive versus peers, making Oracle a compelling choice for investors seeking growth, stability, and income over the next 3-5 years.

Oracle headquarter building in Bucharest. Logo of the Oracle company on a office building.

Cristi Croitoru

Looking at the chart below, we can see Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) impressive return relative to the S&P 500. Over the past few years, Oracle has demonstrated why it’s no longer the boring database company it used to be. And since

I'm a passionate investor from the Netherlands with 12 years of stock market experience. My articles usually contain a good overview of important investment criteria. A stock for my portfolio is of interest to me if the company has the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.I prefer steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ORCL, over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

