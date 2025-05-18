Camping World: The Good Sam Stub As A Hidden Gem

(15min)

  • Camping World is a moderate buy, hinging on a likely interest rate decline over the next 12-24 months to further reduce expenses.
  • Good Sam, the high-margin, capital-light membership/insurance segment, is the company's crown jewel, generating nearly half of the EBITDA.
  • Risks include persistent high interest rates, ongoing consumer trade-downs, and an expensive RV segment valuation relative to industry peers.
  • I am invested in CWH for its dominant dealer network, Good Sam's growth potential, and expected macroeconomic tailwinds despite near-term headwinds.

Caravan Travel

Photon-Photos/iStock via Getty Images

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is the largest RV dealer-network in the United States. The dependency on selling RVs creates a business environment highly sensitive to interest rates, as the company uses floor plan interest expense to finance its

Justin Polce
506 Followers
MS Industrial and Applied Mathematics. Investing through a loosely coupled, complex system. "I am a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it." -Thomas Jefferson

