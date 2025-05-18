Recession Probabilities Decline

Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader
(25min)

Summary

  • Given the reduction in tariff-related risk and stable economic data, we suspect the market will hold bullish support.
  • Following the announcements of trade deals with both the UK and China, recession probabilities for 2025 declined.
  • While recession probabilities have resurfaced in the headlines following the recent market sell-off, the economic data does not yet support the narrative of an imminent downturn.

Businessman holding use banknote with USA flag and stock market graph chart for currency exchange and global trade forex concept.

The “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” Rally

Last week, we discussed how the rally had repaired much of the previous damage following “Liberation Day.” However, we also made competing cases for the bulls and bears on the market’s next move.

“It

This article was written by

Lance Roberts
32.4K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XLE--
The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
LLY--
Eli Lilly and Company
XLV--
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
ABBV:CA--
AbbVie Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News