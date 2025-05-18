Cooper-Standard: Too Much Recovery Priced In
Summary
- Cooper-Standard's turnaround to profitability and operational improvements have driven an 80% YTD stock rally, but most positives are now priced in.
- EV/hybrid adoption offers incremental growth, but further upside depends on exceeding margin targets, faster debt paydown, or industry tailwinds.
- With limited upside and a fair valuation, I rate CPS as a HOLD, as risk/reward is now balanced and execution risk remains.
