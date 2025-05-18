S&P 500 Earnings: Watching The Q2 '25 EPS Revisions; Harsh Cuts Already

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.87K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Watching the annual EPS estimate revisions for the S&P 500, the expected, full-year, EPS growth for 2025 is now looking for 9% growth, versus the 14% growth rate as of October ’24.
  • The forward 4-quarter estimate (FFQE) fell again this week to $269.93 versus last week’s $270.96, and the quarter’s starting FFQE of $278.96.
  • When looking back at the period during Covid (2020) and then the Fed rate hikes in 2022, what struck me, at least during Covid and the healthy stock market in 2021, was how far off the analysts were in predicting quarterly EPS growth rates.

Digital Finance Evolution and innovative Fintech Technology

J Studios

Watching the annual EPS estimate revisions for the S&P 500, the expected, full-year, EPS growth for 2025 is now looking for 9% growth, versus the 14% growth rate as of October ’24.

Since it’s tough to find

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA
10.87K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News