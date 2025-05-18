Kratos: Hypersonics, Missile Defense And Drones Drive Growth

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Kratos offers unique growth potential in drones, hypersonics, and microelectronics, justifying its premium valuation versus peers.
  • Revenue growth is strong, but margin expansion and operating income remain challenged due to ramp-up costs and investments.
  • Despite near-term margin pressure and negative free cash flow, I see 18% upside and raise my price target to $41.53.
  • Kratos is a future-focused bet; I reiterate my buy rating based on its strategic positioning and confidence in long-term growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Aerospace Forum. Learn More »

Hypersonic Jet aircraft in sky. Future technology with supersonic Jet. 3d render.

~UserGI15994093/iStock via Getty Images

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) is one of the companies with significant opportunities in the drone and hypersonics space and Wall Street has also valued it accordingly. Since my last report in

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.69K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KTOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KTOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KTOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News