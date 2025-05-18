Navigating Market Volatility In DB Plans: Comparing Those With And Without A De-Risking Strategy

Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Recent equity and bond market volatility reminds us that the market cycle persists. But so do the benefits that defined benefit plans offer to employers and their workforce, including tax advantages, risk pooling, investment quality, and cost structure.
  • Defined benefit plans may offer the most efficient way to deliver a retirement dollar, but the most efficient way to invest these assets may be to de-risk so that assets better reflect plan liabilities.
  • Taking steps now, while your plan may be fully funded or in surplus, can help protect those funding gains and help ensure your pension remains a strategic asset for your organization.

Defined benefit plan is shown using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

Discover how de-risking can help DB plans better withstand market volatility and protect funded status, using a recent market event as a case study.

Recent equity and bond market volatility reminds us that the

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group
1.15K Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BAPR--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ - April
BAUG--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August
BJUL--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July
BJUN--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ - June
BMAR--
Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ - March
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News