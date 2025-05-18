DesignRage

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

The U.S. loses top credit rating on skyrocketing debt and interest payment ratios. (0:17) China rare earth curbs hitting supply chains. (1:47) Home Depot leads this week’s earnings. (2:29)

Moody's Ratings (MCO) has downgraded the U.S. government's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Aa1 from Aaa (the highest possible rating), due to a combination of skyrocketing debt and high interest payment ratios

"This one-notch downgrade on our 21-notch rating scale reflects the increase over more than a decade in government debt and interest payment ratios to levels that are significantly higher than similarly rated sovereigns," Moody's said.

The firm pointed out that successive U.S. administrations and Congress have failed to adequately address or reverse the trend of annual fiscal deficits and rising interest costs.

"We do not believe that material multi-year reductions in mandatory spending and deficits will result from current fiscal proposals under consideration," Moody's added. "Over the next decade, we expect larger deficits as entitlement spending rises while government revenue remains broadly flat. In turn, persistent, large fiscal deficits will drive the government's debt and interest burden higher. The US' fiscal performance is likely to deteriorate relative to its own past and compared to other highly-rated sovereigns."

The global risk assessment firm also adjusted the outlook to stable from negative.

The stable outlook stems from the fact that the U.S. still holds "exceptional credit strengths" due in part to its size, a dynamic and diverse economy, and the role of the U.S. dollar as a global reserve currency.

"In addition, while recent months have been characterized by a degree of policy uncertainty, we expect that the US will continue its long history of very effective monetary policy led by an independent Federal Reserve," Moody's said.

Also in the news this weekend, China has started approving some rare earth exports under its new licensing rules, but the FT says the sluggish pace is raising alarm among global manufacturers dependent on these critical materials. In early April, Beijing imposed restrictions on exports of seven rare earth elements and related magnets used in products from electric vehicles to fighter jets. Since then, only a limited number of licenses have been granted, mostly for shipments to Europe. The cap has prompted fears of looming production disruptions.

The window to avoid serious production damage in Europe is rapidly closing, warned Wolfgang Niedermark of the Federation of German Industries . U.S. firms including Tesla (TSLA), Ford (F) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) have also flagged concerns about potential supply constraints.

Looking to the week ahead, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is set to report first quarter earnings Tuesday, with analysts expecting earnings per share of $3.59 on a revenue of $39.14B. Morgan Stanley expects misses on comparable sales and EPS, driven by a slow start to the quarter. But analysts say the retailer will not make changes to its 2025 guidance.

"However, given heightened uncertainty around the macro and housing environment, we think HD could introduce a low-end and high-end of guidance, with the midpoint consistent with initial guidance," they said.

StockBros Research, a Seeking Alpha contributor, rates the stock as a Hold, pointing to weak consumer sentiment, tariff risks, and low near-term growth expectations. While Home Depot continues to trade at a premium valuation, the analyst argues that competitor Lowe’s (LOW) offers better EPS growth potential with similar profitability, making HD’s valuation less compelling unless earnings provide new catalysts, or the stock corrects toward its historical average.

Also on the earnings calendar:

Joining Home Depot on Tuesday are Palo Alto Networks (PANW) and Keysight Technologies (KEYS).

Lowe's (LOW) weighs in on Wednesday. Medtronic (MDT) and Snowflake (SNOW) also report.

Intuit (INTU), Workday (WDAY) and Autodesk (ADSK) report Thursday.

On Friday, Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) issues numbers.

On the economic calendar, April new home sales figures hit Friday, with analysts expecting the annual rate to drop to 690,000.

Wells Fargo economists day “the modest growth seen so far this year is largely attributable to the South region, as sales in every other region are down sharply. Moreover, a drop in the median home price suggests builders are increasingly leaning on price incentives in order to support demand.”

“Signs of questionable consumer sentiment in home sales are seen in buyer traffic, which has trended downward recently,” they said. ‘Since March, mortgage rates have trended higher, indicating sales are likely to remain under pressure. Moving forward, ongoing economic policy uncertainty, the recent rebound in mortgage rates and subdued economic growth prospects remain formidable headwinds to the new home sales outlook."

The current U.S. housing slowdown is the fastest Federal Reserve-driven slowdown in history, according to Apollo Global Management.

Chief Economist Torsten Slok looked at the change in existing one-family home sales during Fed tightening cycles plotted against months from the first Fed hike. The chart shows a rapid drop in this tightening cycle compared to previous eras.

And for income investors, Chevron (CVX) goes ex-dividend on Monday, paying out on June 10.

Alcoa (AA) goes ex-dividend on Tuesday, with a D-Day payout date of June 6.

Hasbro (HAS) goes ex-dividend on Wednesday. It pays out on June 4.

And Discover (DFS) goes ex-dividend on Friday, paying out on June 5.