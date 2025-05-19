This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Kenneth Fisher’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Fisher Asset Management’s regulatory 13F Form filed on
Tracking Ken Fisher's Fisher Asset Management Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update
Summary
- Fisher Asset Management’s Q1 2025 13F portfolio value fell to ~$231B, with top holdings in Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.
- Significant stake increases were made in Exxon Mobil, Chevron, SAP, ASML, RTX, and Sony, reflecting a tilt toward energy and select tech.
- Major reductions occurred in Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Netflix, signaling profit-taking in mega-cap tech leaders.
- Portfolio remains highly diversified with nearly 1,000 holdings, balancing large-cap tech with increased energy and financial sector exposure.
