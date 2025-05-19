SOXX: Trump Once Again As A Growth Catalyst

May 18, 2025 11:30 PM ETiShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)SMH, SOXX
Financial Serenity
604 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • The semiconductor sector is the main driver of the information technology segment of the S&P 500, and SOXX appears to represent it very well.
  • Key catalysts include the U.S.–Saudi deal and easing U.S.–China trade tensions, which reduce sector risks and support bullish growth projections.
  • So I believe this justifies the sector's early-year growth expectations, before the "Liberation Day."
  • I therefore believe that SOXX is fairly valued, with a PEG ratio near 1, reflecting credible EPS growth expectations.
  • It’s a sector with a beta greater than 1, and the catalysts are commercial in nature but rooted in political decisions, this could make the thesis unstable when viewed.
CPU computer processor shallow focus. CPU socket of the computer"s motherboard. Concept of computer, motherboard, hardware and technology. Laboratory technician holds a powerful processor in his hands

Mykola Pokhodzhay

Semiconductors are central to future technological development.

Now, you might think: "that’s a thesis even a grade-schooler could come up with." Fair enough, it’s certainly not one of those insights that feels groundbreaking. But, as a reader once pointed out in a comment under

This article was written by

Financial Serenity
604 Followers
Financial Serenity is a financial analysis and quantitative research column with a particular focus on the asset management sector. It is actively managed by Tommaso Scarpellini, a seasoned financial researcher and data analyst with proven experience in banking and financial analytics platforms. This initiative aims to provide an in-depth analysis of the dynamics driving the asset management market. On Seeking Alpha, we combine insights from rigorous data analysis with actionable opinions and ratings on ETFs and other trending instruments in the asset management space. Our mission is to deliver valuable, data-driven perspectives to help investors make informed decisions in this ever-evolving market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author expresses only personal opinions and does not provide financial advice. The content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment recommendations. The author assumes no responsibility for any investment decisions made based on this article. Always conduct your own research or consult with a financial advisor before making any investment choices. The author makes no guarantees regarding the data, and the user agrees that the author shall not be held liable for the user's use of the data.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOXX ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SOXX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOXX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News