If I Had To Start Over, This Is How I'd Invest My First $100,000
Summary
- I recommend a 50/50 portfolio split: half in broad-market or dividend-growth ETFs, half in high-conviction individual stocks for optimal risk/reward.
- ETFs like VOO, QQQ, and VTI offer diversification, exposure to top companies, and reduce the need to chase trends or rebalance frequently.
- Dividend-oriented ETFs like SCHD and VIG provide reliable income generation and lower beta.
- Individual stock picks should focus on secular growth, low leverage, and industry leaders like Visa, Mastercard, Microsoft, MSCI, and Broadcom.
- This balanced approach provides diversification, potential for alpha, and a valuable learning curve—investing is a long-term, compounding journey.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of V, MSFT, MSCI, AVGO, NVDA, VOO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.