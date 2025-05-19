Rackspace: Shifting To Higher-Margin Cloud, Amid Risks (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- After its sustained decline, Rackspace Technology is now a penny stock, not far from the one-dollar-per-share threshold.
- This penny stock faces fierce competition from much bigger rivals, while its financial position does not allow for major investment.
- In these circumstances, the shift towards higher-margin solutions makes sense.
- However, it is important to watch out for the execution, notably whether pipelines grow, especially in regulated industries, for hybrid cloud.
- Till signs of progress, it is better to stay on the sidelines on RXT.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.