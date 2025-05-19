Spirit AeroSystems: Crawling To Boeing Acquisition

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Spirit AeroSystems' upside is tied solely to Boeing's stock price rising further before the acquisition closes in mid-2025.
  • Operationally, Spirit is struggling: revenues are down 10.6% despite higher deliveries, and segment losses are widening due to cost overruns.
  • The company is burning cash rapidly, with first-quarter free cash flow burn already at $474 million and no clear operational turnaround in sight.
  • I do not recommend holding Spirit AeroSystems; if bullish on Boeing, it's better to buy Boeing stock directly for greater upside potential.
Boeing 737 Max8 fuselage view with windows and emergency exit

Photofex-AT/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) has gained 7.4% since my last sell rated coverage on the company, significantly outperforming the flat market. One could argue that the sell rating was not appropriate. However, we do note that Boeing (

