Karman: Space And Defense Business Had A Rocket Start

The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • Karman's shares have surged post-IPO, driven by strong growth, robust backlog, and positive M&A activity, but valuations are extremely high.
  • The company boasts 24% annual revenue growth, expanding margins, and increasing order backlog, supporting bullish sentiment and revenue visibility for 2025.
  • Despite operational strength and growth momentum, shares now trade at nearly 15 times sales and over 100 times adjusted earnings, raising valuation concerns.
  • I remain cautious due to stretched valuations, preferring to monitor for further developments before considering a position despite KRMN's impressive execution.

Spacecraft flies up into the starry sky. Rocket with smoke flies into space. Space Shuttle

Alones Creative/iStock via Getty Images

When Karman (NYSE:KRMN) went public in February, I concluded that shares were shooting higher following its public debut. Shares surged nearly 50% on the opening day of trading, as investors had great interest in a profitable and fast-growing missile, defense

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor
26.8K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About KRMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KRMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KRMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News