Way back in 1925, 2 entrepreneurs, Benjamin Holt and C.L. Best, decided to join forces. Holt had recently introduced the first tracked tractors, while Best's focus was on powerful agricultural machinery. From this collaboration, Caterpillar Tractor Company was born. Caterpillar's machines quickly became known for large infrastructure projects, such
Caterpillar Riding The Wave Of Global Infrastructure Spending (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Caterpillar faces short-term headwinds from high interest rates, inflation, and new trade tariffs, pressuring margins and demand.
- Long-term growth drivers remain strong, including global infrastructure investment, energy transition, and stable service revenues supporting the investment thesis.
- The financials are solid: strong margins, manageable debt, and a growing dividend make CAT attractive for long-term investors.
- Given current uncertainties, I rate Caterpillar as 'Hold' for now but maintain a positive long-term outlook and will upgrade to 'Buy' once trade tensions ease.
