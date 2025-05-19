Built To Last: Why TC Energy Is A Stock I Plan To Never, Ever Sell
Summary
- TC Energy offers stable dividends, resilient cash flows, and exposure to long-life natural gas and nuclear assets across North America.
- Growth drivers include LNG export expansion, natural gas power plant conversions, and Bruce Power nuclear upgrades, supporting 4-6% annual EBITDA growth.
- Valuation is stretched: shares trade near all-time highs, with a 4.9% yield at five-year lows and an elevated EV/EBITDA multiple.
- Despite strong fundamentals, I rate TC Energy as a hold and would wait for a pullback before buying for long-term income.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TRP:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.