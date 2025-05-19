The BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ), is a closed-end fund focused on healthcare and biotech. There's a modest amount of call overwriting going on as well. I wrote it up in November '23 when it traded
Why I Moved On From BMEZ Despite A 14.2% Yield (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust's discount to NAV has narrowed sharply, eroding the original deep-value thesis and making the risk/reward profile less attractive.
- BlackRock's tender offer and increased distributions successfully closed the discount, but future activist pressure is now limited due to Saba's standstill agreement.
- The fund's high 14% yield is appealing but unsustainable, as it relies on return of capital rather than underlying earnings, especially in biotech.
- With the primary catalyst gone and discount contraction played out, I prefer to sell BMEZ and seek deeper discounts elsewhere in the CEF universe.
