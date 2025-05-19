Western LiDAR Quarterly Insights - Q1 2025 Summary
Summary
- Ouster stands out as the strongest LiDAR stock, with superior revenue, margins, cash position, and a bargain valuation at 4x revenue.
- Aeva, Luminar, and MicroVision remain strong sells, due to overvaluation, financial risk, and lack of meaningful revenue traction or differentiation.
- Innoviz's valuation is more reasonable, but the looming risk of a reverse split keeps me from upgrading it from sell to hold.
- I maintain a strong buy on Ouster at $21.44, expecting 8x 2025 revenue, while all other peers are rated sell due to structural weaknesses.
