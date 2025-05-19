At the start of January, we recommended (XLE: Oil stocks are primed for a major breakout) buying The Energy Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) as a long-term investment. Investor sentiment strongly supported a price breakout of
Another Opportunity To Buy XLE Before A Price Breakout
Summary
- XLE is presenting a second compelling buying opportunity, as investor sentiment is extremely bearish, following recent price setbacks.
- Investor emotion, not just fundamentals, drives over half of asset prices—buying when fear is high is key to outsized returns.
- XLE's three-year trading range is likely ending, signaling a potential breakout supported by historical sentiment indicators.
- The puts-to-calls ratio for 160 energy stocks is in the 'Green Zone,' historically marking strong intermediate-term buying opportunities.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.