Engie Brazil (EGIEY) is heavily investing to increase its electricity generation capacity, preparing for a major regulatory shift that will open the market for competition in the biggest energy consumption class in Brazil, which
Engie Brasil: Quietly Positioning For The Next Wave Of Energy Demand
Summary
- Engie Brasil is investing heavily to boost energy capacity, anticipating a major regulatory shift opening Brazil's residential energy market by 2028.
- The company is strategically avoiding long-term contracts, preserving capacity to capture higher-margin residential customers as the market liberalizes.
- Despite current stock underperformance, investments in wind and solar position Engie for significant earnings growth, as new capacity comes online.
- I rate Engie Brasil a BUY, with a fair value estimate of $9.44 per share, representing a 29% upside driven by sector growth and regulatory tailwinds.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.