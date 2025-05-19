Engie Brazil ( EGIEY ) is heavily investing to increase its electricity generation capacity, preparing for a major regulatory shift that will open the market for competition in the biggest energy consumption class in Brazil, which

I like how a single event can ripple through markets and trigger a chain of reactions. That curiosity is what led me to study macroeconomics and eventually shape the way I invest. I have five years of experience in the investment field and an MBA in Macroeconomics and Portfolio Management. My strategy blends a top-down view of the global economy with a bottom-up look at individual companies. Start by spotting strong economies with good currenncies using macro data and statistical tools, then narrow down the sectors that are likely to perform well over the next few months. From there, I focus on quality companies with solid momentum and consistent results. I'm also a regulated investment analyst in Brazil.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.