Starwood Property: Is The Dividend Safe?

The Asian Investor
28.93K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Starwood Property's Q1’25 earnings showed a deteriorating dividend coverage ratio, falling below 1.0X.
  • Despite increased dividend risks, I maintain a hold rating due to Starwood's decade-long dividend track record and strong, diversified asset base.
  • The REIT's commercial and residential lending segment remains critical, but distributable earnings declined, failing to fully cover the dividend this quarter.
  • Shares trade at a 7% premium to book value, and while risks are elevated, ample liquidity and asset monetization potential provide some downside protection.
Word reit on wooden cubes with copy space.close up of wooden elements,Business Concept.3D rendering on blue background.

bo feng

Starwood Property's (NYSE:STWD) earnings scorecard for Q1’25 highlighted a weak distributable earnings picture, as the dividend coverage ratio for the first time in the last year dipped below 1.0X. Starwood Property also saw headwinds in its key commercial and residential lending

This article was written by

The Asian Investor
28.93K Followers
I am interested in a lot of technology and AI stocks like Google, Nvidia, AMD, Tesla and Amazon.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD, LADR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About STWD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on STWD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
STWD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News