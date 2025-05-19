Investors Seem Content To Chase 'Fool's Gold'

Bret Jensen
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Equity markets have rebounded sharply over the last month, completely erasing the losses from a deep plunge in the markets over the first two weeks of April.
  • However, even as equities have staged this huge rebound, several major Wall Street firms have cut S&P 500 earnings estimates for 2025.
  • In addition, key economic drivers - consumer health, housing, and commercial real estate - are deteriorating, with rising debt, weak consumer sentiment, and surging loan delinquencies.
  • Given the extreme valuations and weakening fundamentals of the market, I highlight why investors are likely chasing 'fool's gold' at current equity levels in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Biotech Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Illustration of the crisis concept with a businessman in panic

peshkov

After the first true whiff of panic in years in the first half of April, sent the markets down sharply, equities have fully recovered from that plunge that saw the NASDAQ and Russell 2000 briefly enter official '

Live Chat on The Biotech Forum has been dominated by discussion of lucrative buy-write or covered call opportunities on selected biotech stocks over the past several months. To see what I and the other season biotech investors are targeting as trading ideas real-time, just join our community at The Biotech Forum by clicking HERE.

This article was written by

Bret Jensen
51.02K Followers

Bret Jensen has over 13 years as a market analyst, helping investors find big winners in the biotech sector. Bret specializes in high beta sectors with potentially large investor returns.

Bret leads the investing group The Biotech Forum, in which he and his team offer a model portfolio with their favorite 12-20 high upside biotech stocks, live chat to discuss trade ideas, and weekly research and option trades. The group also provides market commentary and a portfolio update every weekend. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVDL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VIX--
S&P VIX Index
NVDA--
NVIDIA Corporation
MSFT--
Microsoft Corporation
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
AVDL--
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News