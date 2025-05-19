American Electric Power (AEP) is a Midwest-focused electric utility offering investors a unique rate base asset combination of electric transmission, electric power generation, and electricity distribution. AEP is one of the largest electric utilities in the US, with 95% of its
American Electric Power: Buy As Investor's Focus Turns To 'Risk On'
Summary
- AEP's unique asset mix, dominant transmission position, and FERC-regulated assets drive stable earnings and a compelling investment case despite regulatory diversity.
- Aggressive $54B capital plan through 2029, focuses on transmission and renewables, supports 6-8% annual EPS growth and continued dividend increases.
- The recent 19.9% Transmission Holdco sale at a premium boosts capital flexibility and reduces equity financing needs for future expansion.
- Despite some regulatory headwinds, AEP remains a core utility holding due to strong rate base growth, attractive yield, and mission-critical infrastructure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEP, AQN, KKR, SO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.