Bond Market Update: Moody's Tells Investors: 'It's All About The Deficit'

The Moody’s downgrade – the last downgrade from the Aaa level – of U.S. Treasury debt that occurred on Friday, May 16th, 2025, after the market close – was probably not a coincidence given the headlines around the Trump Administration’s tax and budget bill that saw some resistance
- Tariffs are expected to generate $700-800 billion in income for the US, once the negotiations are concluded.
- Interest on Treasury debt is now the largest single line-item expense in the US budget, so the Trump Administration needs to get the FOMC to lower the Fed funds rate.
- Most clients are long and overweight corporate high-grade and high-yield corporate credit and then offset with Treasury (or TLT) positions.
