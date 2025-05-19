Nvidia Q1 Preview: Stable Nasdaq Alpha At A Sentiment Inflection
Summary
- Nvidia's strength affirms why it anchors my Nasdaq High-Alpha Black Swan Portfolio, which is now outpacing the Nasdaq-100 since inception, despite my ~15–30% cash position depending on macro factors.
- NVDA's valuation is rich, but leadership this dominant warrants holding through volatility and trimming at euphoric peaks.
- Portfolio agility and downside protection are crucial, as geopolitical shifts and capex-related revenue contraction can quickly reshape the growth narrative.
