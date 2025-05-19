PayPal: Chasing The Rebound Could Be Futile (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Despite a recent technical rebound, I remain cautious on PayPal and reiterate my 'Sell' rating due to weak fundamentals and overvaluation.
- Q1 results were disappointing, with revenue growth at multi-year lows and operating cash flow plunging nearly 40% year-over-year.
- Technical indicators show some short-term bullishness, but momentum is fading and resistance levels remain significant hurdles for further upside.
- PYPL's P/CF ratio is unjustifiably high versus sector peers, making the stock overvalued and vulnerable to renewed declines.
