Whether tariffs end up higher or lower than what the market expected, and whether the US economy gets better or worse from it, it is already a fact that they caused a major rethinking of asset allocation among money managers.
MSCI: Possible Beneficiary Of Outflows From The U.S.
Summary
- I upgrade MSCI to 'Buy' as global asset allocation shifts amid trade uncertainty create a tailwind for its international index business.
- MSCI's valuation has become more reasonable after years of underperformance, now trading at 34x forward earnings, slightly below Moody's.
- Despite lagging peers in some segments and deteriorating business mix, MSCI's growth prospects and exposure to non-US assets are attractive.
- While I'd prefer a lower entry multiple, MSCI's potential for faster Index segment growth justifies initiating a position at current levels.
