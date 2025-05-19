America's Creditworthiness Is Under Discussion

Survey Monday

Lowered profile

The United States no longer holds a perfect credit rating with any of the three major agencies. The slip from top-tier status occurred after Moody's Investors Service pulled the plug on its Aaa rating, downgrading the sovereign by one notch to Aa1. Fitch already lowered its rating following the debt ceiling battle on Capitol Hill in 2023, while S&P was the first to strip the U.S. government of its AAA score in 2011.



What gives? "We do not believe that material multi-year reductions in mandatory spending and deficits will result from current fiscal proposals under consideration," Moody's said in a statement. "Over the next decade, we expect larger deficits as entitlement spending rises while government revenue remains broadly flat. In turn, persistent, large fiscal deficits will drive the government's debt and interest burden higher. The U.S. fiscal performance is likely to deteriorate relative to its own past and compared to other highly-rated sovereigns."



The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) continued climbing into Monday, rising by 10 basis points to 4.54%, while the 30-year (US30Y) topped 5.00% for the first time since "Liberation Day" tariffs were unveiled in April. A key congressional budget committee on Sunday night also approved a sweeping tax bill being pushed by President Trump, which has added to worries over rising government debt and the widening budget deficit. Elsewhere, stock futures slipped on the latest news, with contracts linked to the S&P 500 (SP500) falling about 1% at the time of writing.



Go deeper: The downgrade from Moody's is a cause of concern, but it won't fundamentally change the risk profile of the U.S. Others are taking a more dismissive stance, like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who quoted past secretary Larry Summers in calling Moody's a "lagging indicator" and "that's what everyone thinks of credit agencies." There is plenty of criticism over the agencies' past missteps, like their "trustworthy ratings" for instruments responsible for the financial crisis, as well as a general lack of transparency and oversight for methodologies and quality credit assessments. Take the WSB survey.