This morning, markets are reacting to Moody’s rating downgrade of U.S. debt. For those promoting egregious amounts of “bear porn,” this is nirvana for fearmongering headlines that gain clicks and views. However, as investors, we need to step back and examine
Moody's Debt Downgrade - Does It Matter?
Summary
- This is not the first time that U.S. debt has been downgraded.
- The debt downgrade does nothing to impair the reserve currency status of the U.S. dollar.
- Given the massive short position on U.S. Treasuries, bond buyers could see a significant drop in yields and a rise in bond prices, particularly if this coincides with the onset of a recession or Fed rate-cutting cycle.
