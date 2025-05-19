After weeks of gains and optimism about the de-escalation of the trade war, a bolt from the blue has struck: Moody's has downgraded the U.S. debt rating. It will be lowered from Aaa (the highest rating) to Aa1, something that already happened some
U.S. Loses Its Top-Tier Credit Status After More Than 100 Years: What's Next?
Summary
- Moody's downgrade of U.S. debt was expected due to rising interest costs and lack of fiscal reforms, highlighting a worsening debt sustainability issue.
- The U.S. faces a dangerous cycle: higher deficits, rising yields, and declining debt attractiveness, with no credible policy solutions in sight.
- Despite the downgrade, the U.S. economy's strength and the dollar's reserve status provide significant credit support and long-term resilience.
- Historically, downgrades led to short-term market drops but strong recoveries; I remain committed to a buy & hold strategy despite current volatility.
