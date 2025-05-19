JD (NASDAQ:JD) beat both top and bottom line estimates for the first fiscal quarter on Tuesday, showing strong performance in its e-Commerce core business. The company saw strong results in its core JD Retail business which is one of
JD.Com: Seriously Mispriced
Summary
- JD beat top and bottom line estimates in Q1, driven by strong JD Retail performance.
- The firm benefits from Chinese e-Commerce growth, and China is expected to remain the most important market in Asia for years to come.
- Solid free cash flows create opportunities for JD to invest in new ventures, or acquire other companies in a bid to diversify its portfolio.
- Trading at a low 7.0X P/E ratio, JD offers a 14.2% earnings yield.
- Despite limited international expansion compared to Alibaba and Pinduoduo, JD’s strong e-Commerce momentum and high free cash flow make it a compelling investment.
