All eyes are on the long bond this morning. Following Moody’s slashing its U.S. sovereign credit rating last Friday night, it has been a risk-off tone in both stocks and bonds. U.S. large caps are down by more than 1% after
Moody's U.S. Credit Downgrade Warrants A Pause In VTI's Rally
Summary
- I reiterate my hold rating on Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares due to limited upside amid uncertain macro conditions and elevated valuations.
- Moody’s U.S. credit downgrade and rising Treasury yields signal increased risk, but I don’t expect a revisit of April’s lows.
- S&P 500 trades above 21x forward earnings, with profit estimates falling and expensive sector valuations keeping me cautious.
- Technically, VTI is range-bound; I see gains capped below $303, with support near $285, and a buy-the-dip opportunity at $278.
