Peak Shale, Prime Gains: 2 Oil Stocks I'd Bet The House On

May 20, 2025 7:30 AM ET, , , 2 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group
(20min)

Summary

  • Energy stocks are under pressure from recession fears and OPEC moves, but I see this pain as a setup for long-term opportunity in select names.
  • With U.S. shale losing steam, I believe the industry is entering a new era. A focus on cash flow and discipline will separate winners from losers.
  • Canada stands out with deep reserves and low breakevens. I'm bullish on two stocks positioned to benefit from long-term oil price strength and income growth.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Dollar and oil

grynold

Introduction

Short-term pain for long-term gain.

I believe this perfectly sums up the current situation for energy stocks, which is one of my reasons why I have spent so much time on this subject.

It's not just a

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
42.32K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TPL, LB, CNQ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PSK:CA--
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PREKF--
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
TPZ:CA--
Topaz Energy Corp.
TPZEF--
Topaz Energy Corp.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News